Good Friday Worship to benefit Blackfeet Reservation

Join congregations from throughout Great Falls for the Ecumenical Good Friday Worship on Friday, March 30th at 12 noon at the Central Christian Church, located at 1025 Central Avenue. 

The service is open to all, and an offering will be collected for winter storm/spring flood relief on the Blackfeet Reservation. 

For more information, head to the Central Christian Church website

