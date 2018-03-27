Browning in high wind advisory

One of the areas looking forward to spring the most is the Hi-line communities were hit hard by the harsh winter. Especially in Browning, where some snow drifts were as tall as houses. Despite the warmer weather, things still aren't good, as the wind is now causing issues.

A wind advisory was issued for the area early Tuesday morning, winds could reach up to 40 miles per hour with gusts hitting up to 80 near the front.

Robert DesRosier, Blackfeet Incident Commander, said despite the warning that's in place, right now officials aren't expecting it to get worse.

DesRosier said, "Currently it's not to bad overnight we did have some pretty serve winds that certainly rattled the homes. There is some blowing and drifting snow out there on some of the highways but currently, it's not to bad."

DesRosier adds that the wind isn't impacting clean-up efforts in town. As it's only blowing snow around but MDT is making quick work of any snow that gets on roadways.