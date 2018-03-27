Crosstown rival come together to build a home - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Crosstown rival come together to build a home

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

The two schools (CMR & GFH) are collaborating on one home, with students from both high schools contributing their talents to construction under the guidance of teacher Pete Pace for what they call " Neighbors helping Neighbors.   The students start from scratch, building the foundation and working on both the interior and exterior of the home, including landscaping with sod towards the end of the project.   Other classes become involved to paint, plan the interior and choose colors.  It all began 20 years ago with this partnership and has since grown to 40 houses in collaboration with NeighborWorks. 

Shelia Rice, Retired NeighborhoodWorks GF, said “The High School House is a win-win-win-win-win-win project.  The students win because they gain construction skills in a real-life setting.  The school district wins because kids stay in school and graduate.  The neighborhood wins because a new home replaces a blighted property.  The City wins because the new home produces property taxes to support fire, police and many other city services.   The family that purchases the home wins because the home is affordable to their budget.  NeighborWorks Great Falls wins because the high school house project furthers our mission of rebuilding neighborhoods, creating homeownership opportunities and developing quality homes.”  

Pete Pace, a GFH Teacher, said “NeighborWorks Great Falls joined forces with Great Falls public schools and the city to create the program in 1997-98, which provides new homes for residents with low or moderate incomes and gives high school students valuable employment skills. In the past 20 years, students from the Great Falls and C. M. Russell high schools have built 39 homes and is currently building number 40. The GFPS students provide the labor while the city contributes community development block grant funding. NWGF supplies the lot, arranges subcontractors and finances the construction.  This is a great opportunity for students to learn a trade and help their community in their junior or senior year of high school.”

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man dies after falling in front of snow blower in Big Sky

    Man dies after falling in front of snow blower in Big Sky

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:36:54 GMT

    A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died. 

    A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died. 

  • Fourth person arrested in Helena homicide case; two others sought

    Fourth person arrested in Helena homicide case; two others sought

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:09:20 GMT
    Andrew DuncanAndrew Duncan
    Andrew DuncanAndrew Duncan

    HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.

    HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.

  • Farmers: "Not Counting Turds"

    Farmers: "Not Counting Turds"

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:57:46 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:04:51 GMT

    Total crap is how senator Jon Tester described the regulation after a Washington, DC circuit court threw out an exemption, which keeps ranchers from reporting air pollution caused by animal waste. Now, Montanans who raise cows may soon have to start monitoring just how much their animals defecate. 

    Total crap is how senator Jon Tester described the regulation after a Washington, DC circuit court threw out an exemption, which keeps ranchers from reporting air pollution caused by animal waste. Now, Montanans who raise cows may soon have to start monitoring just how much their animals defecate. 

  • Jail inmate charged with murder-for-hire

    Jail inmate charged with murder-for-hire

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:38:23 GMT

    A Frenchtown resident charged with a 2013 double homicide is now charged with offering to pay several fellow jail inmates to kill a witness in the case.

    A Frenchtown resident charged with a 2013 double homicide is now charged with offering to pay several fellow jail inmates to kill a witness in the case.

  • Great Falls police tight lipped in Geaudry homicide

    Great Falls police tight lipped in Geaudry homicide

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:08:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:18:11 GMT

    Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death. 

    Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Great Falls police tight lipped in Geaudry homicide

    Great Falls police tight lipped in Geaudry homicide

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:08:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:18:11 GMT

    Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death. 

    Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death. 

  • Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:28:02 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:09:41 GMT

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

  • NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

    NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:25:13 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:25:13 GMT
    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.
    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.

  • Wind farm could bring cheaper utility bill

    Wind farm could bring cheaper utility bill

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:43:02 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:45:22 GMT

    Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy.  Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...

    Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy.  Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.