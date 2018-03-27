The Daily Show trolls March for Our Guns Rally

This weekend, March for Our Lives rallies were held in cities across the nation. However, in Helena, there was a counter protest, called March for Our Guns. It made national headlines for several reason, but one comedic news outlet, was unexpected and somewhat unwelcome.

Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent for Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, made an appearance. The comedian reporter of the well-known news satire show interviewed several of the marchers. He even gave a brief speech to the crowd of about 200, which some at the event interpreted as a supportive speech for their cause.



That's why when the segment aired last night, the event's organizers were shocked to find out the reporter was actually trolling them.



"I thought Roy Wood Jr. Seemed like a nice guy when he was at our march… and he gave a great speech about telling the folks back home what Montanans are really like, so it was sad to learn it was all an act," said Bowen Greenwood, emcee for the March for Our Guns event.



Greenwood said that if the crew ever mentioned they were with The Daily Show or Comedy Central, he would not have let them up on stage. He also thinks The Daily Show misrepresented some of the folks they interviewed through the show's editing.



"No one likes to be made fun of. Of course I’d be lying if I said that didn't sting a little bit, but its all, I understand they're just trying to have some fun with us and that's fine, but come back and tell me who you are, then we'll have an excellent time."



However, in the end, Greenwood said the event was a success

.

He's also happy he let wood speak at the event, because it showed the group is open to letting ‘out of towners’ speak their mind.

