Urban renewal project could revamp downtown Helena

Helena might soon see another leg of its downtown renewal project completed. City leaders are looking to create an urban renewal district, which would encourage new economic activity downtown.

This kind of plan would allow the city to reinvest some of the property tax revenues without raising taxes. Money collected would go towards things such as infrastructure improvements.



The last urban renewal district raised about $15 million.

This helped create the Great Northern Town Center where patrons can enjoy things such as the movie theater and the kid's science museum, Exploration Works.



"It’s a good economic development tool. It provides for the flexibility to do some infrastructure improvements that would not only benefit those who invest in it, but also so for the Helena community and wide, said City of Helena Community Development Director, Sharon Haugen.



The city held its first public input meeting tonight, so it is yet to be determined where the funds will go. Whatever the community chooses, the group hopes to have the project completed by the end of this year.

