Urban renewal project could revamp downtown Helena

Helena might soon see another leg of its downtown renewal project completed. City leaders are looking to create an urban renewal district, which would encourage new economic activity downtown.
This kind of plan would allow the city to reinvest some of the property tax revenues without raising taxes. Money collected would go towards things such as infrastructure improvements.
The last urban renewal district raised about $15 million.
This helped create the Great Northern Town Center where patrons can enjoy things such as the movie theater and the kid's science museum, Exploration Works.
"It’s a good economic development tool. It provides for the flexibility to do some infrastructure improvements that would not only benefit those who invest in it, but also so for the Helena community and wide, said City of Helena Community Development Director, Sharon Haugen.
The city held its first public input meeting tonight, so it is yet to be determined where the funds will go. Whatever the community chooses, the group hopes to have the project completed by the end of this year.
A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died.
HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.
Total crap is how senator Jon Tester described the regulation after a Washington, DC circuit court threw out an exemption, which keeps ranchers from reporting air pollution caused by animal waste. Now, Montanans who raise cows may soon have to start monitoring just how much their animals defecate.
A Frenchtown resident charged with a 2013 double homicide is now charged with offering to pay several fellow jail inmates to kill a witness in the case.
Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy. Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...
