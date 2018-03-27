Public meeting held to inform public on Park District proposal

The proposed Park District has been a hot topic for several months now and the parks department held a public hearing today to educate the public on the needs.

The meeting was planned to educate the public about how we got to the 12.6 million dollars in deferred maintenance costs.

The consequences the parks could see if we don’t pass the proposed park district were discussed, and the public also got to see how the money is planned to be spent.

For some they said putting money into parks isn’t going to fix the problem, and people just don't go to the parks like they used to.

“Depending where they are located people won't go there unless they are with an adult. They don't send people out to the parks like we all did. We spent our days there till dark and they aren’t really doing that anymore because its unsavory.”



Attendance of the parks was a hot topic at the meeting. Many of the public said they don't see people in our parks, while others said they do, it all depends on when you go.

The parks department and other city officials will host another event similar to this one on April 26th at the civic center for those who couldn’t make it tonight.

You can also go here https://greatfallsmt.net/recreation/great-falls-park-district-number-1 for all the latest information of the proposed Park District.