Carroll Football Begins Spring Practice

Carroll College football begins spring practice eager to compete at almost every position.



"There's a few spots I don't think I have to worry about. I mean, there's competition and that's what we want to see. If you can make yourself better then you're going to make the guy next to you better," said Saints head coach Mike Van Diest.



The offense features plenty of changes up front including junior Connor McGree who is transitioning from tight end to center.



"This moves faster than it does at tight end which will be interesting to see but other than that I've noticed a lot of the same things. It's kind of an honor that they feel like I can take that role," said Connor McGree.



"I think they just need to gel and be physical and kind of have that mindset that the o-line had at the end of last year. The six or seven or eight guys kind of competing for those spots right now I like them all a lot," said sophomore running back Major Ali.



Junior defensive back McBride Galt says his side of the ball is looking for some new playmakers.



"I think we just want to see the growth that some of our younger players have gone through over this first winter conditioning and also fill in some positions. Find some starters, find some backups, and watch some of those younger guys step up and eventually contribute in the fall hopefully," said McBride Galt.



"They'll be right in the mix. They'll be thrown to the wolves so to speak. They've been prepping all winter in terms of meetings, in terms of film study, and now they've got to come out here and do it live," said Mike Van Diest.



The Saints also have six new faces on the coaching staff.



"It's exciting for me to bring their expertise, to bring their enthusiasm, and just to bring a new attitude. I think that's going to rub off on the players as they see it happening. But what I'm looking for is that everybody's on the same page terminology-wise," said Mike Van Diest.



The Saints will practice three times per week with the spring game scheduled for Saturday, April 21st.