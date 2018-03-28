Local non-profit gets unwanted guns off the streets

HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets.

The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple.



"Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization.



The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they receive: unsalvageable guns are dismantled and properly disposed of, weapons with historic significance are donated to museums

and some guns are repurposed for law enforcement.



"Its a very formal business dealing with ATF regulations got to do it by the book. They don't like sloppy books and it’s got to be right."



Seiler says he grew up with gunpowder in his veins. His father was an ordinance colonel and he worked as a sniper in the secret service under two presidential administrations.

He has made a career out of firearms, but says the organization is neither pro nor anti-gun.



"Our organization is non-political; we're trying to thread the needle. We are trying to be neutral. We're anti gun violence and gun crime."

In fact, one of the organization's co-founders went to the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. not to promote a political agenda, but to say the group has a viable solution to help stop gun related crimes.

"Prevention is really the only cure here."



The organization has been operating since last fall, collecting firearms from around the U.S. Seiler hopes to have collection stations in every state, to help get unwanted guns off the streets.



