Food bank needs donations during the warmer months

Spring is here even though it's no longer the Christmas season, the food bank of great falls is reminding people it's never too late, or early to give back.

The organization said spring and summer time is generally when they see the least amount of donations, but it's when people need them the most. Wednesday, the food bank announced a big donation from doctors at Benefis. They received $10,000 dollars was given to the organization to help them through the slower months.

Beth McKinney, Fund Development Coordinator, said "a lot of those kids who are dependent on those school breakfast and lunches and they've lost that and families become more dependent on getting a food box so to have 10,000 dollars come in at a time like this it just means that we are going to be able to make sure that our shelves stay sustainable."

If you would like to donate click the link below.

?https://formsvault.net/greatfallsfoodbank/donate.php