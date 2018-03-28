Is Great Falls safe?

Do you feel safe here in the city? According to one study, Great Falls ranks in the top 10 of the safest cities in the Treasure State. Some Great Falls residents said they totally agree.

Everyone wants to feel safe in their hometown and according to safewise.com Great Falls ranks 9th as the safest city in the state but that's based solely on violent crimes like aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery and our reporter combed most of the city, to ask "do you feel safe here?"

Most said they do but one long-time resident she said although she feels secure here, there is still work to be done.

Vanessa Marcinek, a resident, said: "It was a lot safer 20 years ago than it is now with crime and drug activities but I've seen some changes."

Joggers at Gibson Park, said compared to most major cities that she has lived in Great Falls seems much less dangerous but no matter where you go you should always be aware of your surroundings. Kelly Rio said there are a couple of spots in town that you have to keep your feelers up a little more.



Marcinek said that things can get a little bit crazy depending on the time of day but there is a solution to those issues and that's having more street cops.

Residents said no matter where you go there will always be safety concerns and despite what blogs say Great Falls is home and they are leaving anytime soon.