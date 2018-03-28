Is Great Falls safe?

Do you feel safe here in the city? According to one study, Great Falls ranks in the top 10 of the safest cities in the Treasure State. Some Great Falls residents said they totally agree.
Everyone wants to feel safe in their hometown and according to safewise.com Great Falls ranks 9th as the safest city in the state but that's based solely on violent crimes like aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery and our reporter combed most of the city, to ask "do you feel safe here?"
Most said they do but one long-time resident she said although she feels secure here, there is still work to be done.
Vanessa Marcinek, a resident, said: "It was a lot safer 20 years ago than it is now with crime and drug activities but I've seen some changes."
Joggers at Gibson Park, said compared to most major cities that she has lived in Great Falls seems much less dangerous but no matter where you go you should always be aware of your surroundings. Kelly Rio said there are a couple of spots in town that you have to keep your feelers up a little more.
Marcinek said that things can get a little bit crazy depending on the time of day but there is a solution to those issues and that's having more street cops.
Residents said no matter where you go there will always be safety concerns and despite what blogs say Great Falls is home and they are leaving anytime soon.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
A Frenchtown resident charged with a 2013 double homicide is now charged with offering to pay several fellow jail inmates to kill a witness in the case.
The Great Falls Clinic held a skin cancer prevention and detection seminar to help educate the public on this ever-growing issue. The doctor giving the seminar said people should always check their own bodies for any changes or abnormalities. Look for moles that are asymmetric and not a consistent shape, any changes in the color of the skin or mole, or if the mole evolves and grows or changes in shape. These are all signs of cancer, and it's said to be on the rise. “Incident...
One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave.
HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.
Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
