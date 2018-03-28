Great Falls Clinic teaches public on cancer detection

The Great Falls Clinic held a skin cancer prevention and detection seminar to help educate the public on this ever-growing issue.

The doctor giving the seminar said people should always check their own bodies for any changes or abnormalities. Look for moles that are asymmetric and not a consistent shape, any changes in the color of the skin or mole, or if the mole evolves and grows or changes in shape.

These are all signs of cancer, and it's said to be on the rise.

“Incidents of skin cancer both melanoma and non melanoma skin cancer is increasing. This skin cancer can be deadly especially melanoma skin cancer,” said Dr. Jonathan Bingham.



Doctor Bingham said the highest rates of skin cancer growth are young adult woman, connecting tanning beds to the deadly disease.

He suggests you should visit a doctor or dermatologist if you notice any changes in your skin. Of course, wear sunscreen SPF30 or higher, wear protective clothing and wear wide-brimmed hats to protect your face from the sun.