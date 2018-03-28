Community Spotlight: Spring Art Classes Heading for C.M. Russell Museum

Spring into the new season with a variety of art classes available at C.M. Russell. Eileen Laskowski with the museum stopped by the KFBB Studios to share the opportunities for artists of all ages. Scholarships are available, and advanced registration is required.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
A Frenchtown resident charged with a 2013 double homicide is now charged with offering to pay several fellow jail inmates to kill a witness in the case.
A Frenchtown resident charged with a 2013 double homicide is now charged with offering to pay several fellow jail inmates to kill a witness in the case.
The Great Falls Clinic held a skin cancer prevention and detection seminar to help educate the public on this ever-growing issue. The doctor giving the seminar said people should always check their own bodies for any changes or abnormalities. Look for moles that are asymmetric and not a consistent shape, any changes in the color of the skin or mole, or if the mole evolves and grows or changes in shape. These are all signs of cancer, and it's said to be on the rise. “Incident...
The Great Falls Clinic held a skin cancer prevention and detection seminar to help educate the public on this ever-growing issue. The doctor giving the seminar said people should always check their own bodies for any changes or abnormalities. Look for moles that are asymmetric and not a consistent shape, any changes in the color of the skin or mole, or if the mole evolves and grows or changes in shape. These are all signs of cancer, and it's said to be on the rise. “Incident...
One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave.
One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave.
HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.
HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.
Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.