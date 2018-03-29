Allyson Cummings

Originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, Allyson is very excited to both live in and cover the active weather in Montana.

Allyson became interested in journalism at a young age after her grandfather told her that he could see her on the news one day.

She most recently came to KFBB from KERO in Bakersfield, California. While there, she produced the morning show Monday - Thursday and was a reporter for the sports desk on Friday. She also covered several breaking news situations during the morning show.

Before that, Allyson attended the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. Allyson was the intermission reporter for ASU Hockey throughout her college career and helped break the news once they became an NCAA team.

In addition to attending school, she was the producer for "Arizona Horizon" on Arizona PBS every Friday evening.

Allyson also has a love for public speaking. She placed first in the state of Nevada during the Skills U.S.A speech competition in 2012. Allyson went on to Nationals in Kansas City that summer, where she took 10th in the country.

When she's not at work, you can catch her at CrossFit, playing with her dog, Jax, or watching her beloved Anaheim sports teams. Go Ducks and Angels!