Carlin Stafford joins the KFBB from the Great Plains state of Oklahoma, though not from Muskogee. Carlin grew up in a small town in the Southeast corner of the state, surrounded by hills and lakes. There he was instilled with a deep love of nature and public lands that he brings with him to Big Sky country.

Before moving to Montana, Carlin worked as a producer for several television stations in Oklahoma City, including News 9 and KOCO News Channel 5, where he produced the weekend and weekday morning shows. While there, he learned several storytelling techniques from some of the best anchors, producers, and reporters in the business. He is excited to bring the knowledge he learned there to KFBB and share the stories of the Great Falls Community.

Carlin graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2016, with a degree in Professional Media and a minor in Psychology. If you have a story for Carlin, be sure to email him at cstafford@kfbb.com or reach out to him at facebook.com/CarlinSOfficial.