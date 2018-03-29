County services suspended in Browning

On the Blackfeet reservation, a disagreement between the tribe, glacier county, and a business has left people with very limited services in the area.

Getting a drivers license, renewing your registration and even voting just became nonexistent in Browning as of Thursday. A feud over space between the Blackfeet nation, glacier county commissioners and Siyeh corporations has forced the closure of at least 3 offices within the former browning city hall. Rumors say the corporation kicked the county out, but tribal chairman Harry Barnes says that's, not the case.

Harry Barnes, Tribal Chair, said "we the tribe or Siyeh never kicked them out, so as of right now there are no longer any county services up here. those county services are needed here in Browning our people use them every day."

We did reach out to Glacier county commissioner for comment but they have not returned our calls as of news time.

