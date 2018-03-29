The Green Party makes a comeback in The Treasure State



The Green Party has recently made a comeback in The Treasure State. Five candidates are running in congressional and state races.

The political party stands on the platform of grassroots democracy,which they say means they're for decentralized government, a focus on local economic systems, and social justice.



Some think the party mimics Democratic Party ideals, but the parties differ on corporate economics and foreign policy. For example, The Green Party wants to end all foreign wars.



“The reason that we're seeing this energy around the green party is disenfranchisement with citizens and voters in Montana with the two mainstream parties, said Dani Breck Coordinator for the Green Party.

The party has faced some challenges to its ballot status. Two men with former connections to organized labor and the Montana Democratic Party have questioned the validity of their voter signatures.



However, Secretary of State, Corey Stapleton, says he believes the party's signatures and records are valid.