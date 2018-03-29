The Green Party makes a comeback in The Treasure State

Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.
Smoke alarms sounded at a home on 5th Ave S & 10th St S. just after 5:30 p.m. today.
This week KFBB is featuring Cammie as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. Cammie is a medium sized mixed breed dog who is fun, energetic, and quite smart. “She knows basic commands like sit stay shake, lie down,” said Erin Doran. Doran says with good owners she can learn plenty more, they just need to be able to keep up with her. “She is very active so she needs people that will ...
Carroll College football begins spring practice eager to compete at almost every position.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy. Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...
