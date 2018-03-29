8th Annual Crossroads Eggstravaganza

Come together for one of the most epic Easter Egg Hunts in Great Falls, the Crossroads Memorial Church Eggstravaganza!

This year's hunt will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, March 31st at the Montana Park, located at 18th Avenue South & Fox Farm Road.

The horn goes off just after 11:00am, and then children are free to begin hunting for the 50,000 eggs. There are four different age categories, including 0-1, 1-3, 4-7, and 8-10.

For more information, go to the Crossroads website, or call at 406-453-5925.