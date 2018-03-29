$240 Million in tourism revenue lost

Montana lost out on an estimated 240 million dollars in revenue from tourism according to the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research.

Overall the state brought in roughly $3.4 billion, and revenue was up, but it wasn’t the growth we wanted to see.

“Overall visitation for the state was up by one percent, that's a smaller growth that we have seen in the past, but spending was up 5.5 percent,” said Rebecca Engum.



However, not all of the state saw visitation go up. Actually here in the electric city, we saw some of the worst visitations in years.



“In Great Falls our visitation was down. It's down about 24 percent from the year before,” said Engum.



The reason for this? Well according to the University of Montana’s research, fire season played a big role in the state’s tourism and where people went. However, not all canceled their trips.



“We were still able to adjust people to different areas of the state and make adjustments but people did cancel their trips and did cancel plans,” said Engum



In fact, 1 out of every 10 people visiting central Montana canceled their trip for one reason or another.

According to the University of Montana, this happened all over the state as well. They estimate the losses at around 240 million dollars. But in the grand scheme of things, last year wasn’t the worst.



“To give or take 200 million dollars because of changed plans or canceled plans that seems fairly normal,” said Engum.



Even with a bad fire season, 2017 tourism revenue supported an estimated 55,000 job in the state of Montana. All directly and indirectly putting money into the hands of business owners and residents in the treasure state.

If you want to see the full research from the university, here is the link.



http://scholarworks.umt.edu/itrr_pubs/367/