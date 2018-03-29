Adam Chalifoux joined the KFBB team in January of 2018 and quickly fell in love with Montana High School hoops. Adam found his passion for sports at a very early age and has never looked back. Growing up in the Chicago suburbs, Adam passionately rooted for the Bears, Bulls, Cubs, and Blackhawks. As a high school student, Adam started coaching youth basketball and studying to go into a career as a sports journalist. After taking some time off to study the game exclusively, Adam attended the College of DuPage before transferring to DePaul University.



During his college career, Adam led the Prairie Light Review litterateur magazine, the Phi Beta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa, international honors society, and Radio DePaul Sports as their first ever General Manager. Adam also gained internship experience with CBS Sports Chicago and Fox Sports.



At DePaul, Adam was an award-winning broadcaster and journalist through his work with the university's television and radio programs. Adam's collegiate experience was highlighted by his coverage of the Cub's World Series Celebration, the Big East Women's Basketball Tournament, and a Chicago Academy Award-winning story on Joshuah "The Windy City Kid" Hernandez.



You can get in touch with Adam by emailing him at adam.chalifoux@kfbb.com, or tweeting him @AdamKFBB.