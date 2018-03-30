Ricky Blackburn

Ricky is excited to be reporting in the beautiful state of Montana. Before moving to Great Falls, Ricky was an active member of his college community. He was the captain of his college swim team, a contributing writer for his college newspaper, and always adventured in the Adirondack Mountains with friends.

Prior to working for KFBB, Ricky worked as a News Reporting Intern at WSTM in Syracuse, New York where he found his love for broadcast journalism. During his senior year, Ricky interned full time at North Country Public Radio, an affiliate of NPR, as the North Country at Work Intern. Ricky dove deep into the working history of the North Country of New York and helped tell the stories of working life from the present all the way back to the beginnings of the country.

Ricky graduated from The State University of New York at Potsdam in 2017 with a degree in Communications and minors in Journalism and Film Studies. While upstate New York will always be his home, he is looking forward to learning everything Montana has to offer.

If you have any tips or story ideas, email Ricky at rblackburn@kfbb.com.