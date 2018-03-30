Capital Beats Helena in Opening Day Crosstown

Capital High softball hosted Helena High for a non-conference crosstown rivalry clash at Northwest Park on Opening Day.

The Bruins jumped out to the early lead and never trailed as they beat the Bengals 8-3 in the season opener for both teams. Bruins senior catcher April Davis helped her team get off to a fast start with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.

"It felt really good. I just was very happy with myself that I could get the team started and rolling. I actually thought they caught it. I realized when I stopped and she told me it was a home run to go," said April Davis.

"That makes a big difference if you can get off to a good start. Very little time outside and we still handled situations and coverages and backups and had girls in the right place," said Bruins head coach Mike Miller.

"This is our second time on the field. I saw some flashes of things I really, really liked as far as some of our hitting and even some of our fielding stuff I thought was good. Those are some good things to take away from this game," said Bengals head coach Ryan Schulte.

Both teams are scheduled to host Great Falls High and C.M.R. in an alternating doubleheader on Tuesday, April 3rd.