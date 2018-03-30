POSTPONED: Carter Easter Egg Hunt

HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets. The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple. "Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization. The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they re...

