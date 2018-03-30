Governor Bullock invites Daily Show host to see the "real" Montana

Governor Steve Bullock has asked Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show, to come out and see what Montana is really about.



In response to the news satire show's recent episode where a correspondent for the show trolled a March for our Guns Rally in Helena.

Bullock criticized the show's broadcast via Twitter saying the episode failed to mention the March for our Lives event that happened across town at the same time.



More than a 1000 people showed up for the gun reform rally while only about 150 showed up for the event The Daily Show covered. Bullock offered to make the host lunch if he takes him up on the offer.

The Helena Youth Against Gun Violence also criticized the show. The activist group said the episode made for a funny story, but not mentioning the March for Our Lives event across town implied the small, pro-gun group stood for all of Montana.