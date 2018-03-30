Local Business Spotlight: Bass Clef School of Music

In 2015, Tim Bass opened the doors to Bass Clef School of Music in Great Falls, where’s he’s fulfilling a dream in sharing his knowledge of music.

“I love working with kids, I love doing what I do. To me, music is about having fun," Bass said.

He, along with four other instructors now teach over 80 students of all ages. Depending on the student’s interests, the school caters to a wide range of music, generally through private lessons.



"Everyone learns differently,” he said.

“So we have to actually focus on developing a lesson plan that works for each person specifically"

One of his instructors is C.M.R freshmen Kailey Dunbar, who’s also in the school’s orchestra. She enjoys learning through teaching, while also getting experience.



"I love it,” she said.

“I absolutely love it. Knowing I'm helping them learn how to appreciate music."



As the school continues to grow and diversify, their vision remains the same.



"There was a school that started many, many, years ago not much different than me. Now they're the most recognized music school in the world, and that's Julliard,” Bass said.

“Wouldn’t it be cool to have that kind of scenario in Great Falls, Montana?