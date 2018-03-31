Discovering the Future: Students tap into their inner reporter

Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.
Here's a look at a few Easter events happening on Saturday around town: • Annual Easter Egg Hunt @ Gibson Park 11:00 am for kids ages 1-9 • Downtown Business Easter Egg Hunt / Downtown Great Falls / 9 eggs hidden with special prizes in various stores along Central Ave. • Crossroads Easter Eggstravaganza Community Easter Egg Hunt 11:00 am in Montana Park on Fox Farm Road for kids ages 0-10
Come together for one of the most epic Easter Egg Hunts in Great Falls, the Crossroads Memorial Church Eggstravaganza! This year's hunt will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, March 31st at the Montana Park, located at 18th Avenue South & Fox Farm Road. The horn goes off just after 11:00am, and then children are free to begin hunting for the 50,000 eggs. There are four different age categories, including 0-1, 1-3, 4-7, and 8-10. For more information, go to the Cross...
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy. Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...
