Discovering the Future: Students tap into their inner reporter

For the past 2 years in Mrs. Mackiel, 6th-grade class students have been tapping into their inner reporting skills with a program called newsELA.

Mackiel said, "What I love about newsELA is that it gives the power to the students on how to challenge themselves with their reading."

The discovery grant helps fund 44 of these Chromebooks were students use them at least an hour a day. It allows students to stay up to date with current events through reading articles that start at a third-grade level all the way through high school. Mackiel said this program is just getting them ready for a bright future, the students can go between those levels so if they are at a higher level and they don't understand or having trouble with vocabulary they can go down to a lower level to help with their comprehension.

Mackiel said, "this generation is all about technology and going into their world makes teaching them more engaging and puts the power of education at their fingertips. They are not afraid like we are we tend to as adults some of us don't want to push all the buttons. They grew up on technology they are amazing with it and it just opens up their world."

