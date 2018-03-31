Student Athlete of the Week: Shelby's Brittany Brusven

It takes two hands to count the number of activities Brittany Brusven is involved in at Shelby High School. The two-sport athlete also lends a hand through her high school clubs.

"It's just really important for me to give back and help people as much as I can because the community has given so much to us," Brittany said.

Her involvement in the REACT program is helping make her community a healthier place to live. Brittany recently helped pass a law to ban tobacco products from city parks.

"Getting the parks smoke free was a really big deal. The kids can now play at the parks and not have to worry about smoking being around them which is really benefiting their health," she said.

And health is very important to Brittany. The senior will head to the University of Mary next year to study nursing. She already has a first-hand experience understanding the importance of good health and community involvement. No moment was more impactful to her than when she found out a local child was battling cancer.

"There were so many fundraisers around the community that helped pay for her treatment and it was really impactful to be a part of that," Brittany said.

The money from those fundraisers Brittany was a part of went straight to the girl's family. The gesture made all the difference in her battle.

"We gave them funds to help pay for the medical treatments and she finally got all of the cancer removed. They just performed the procedure recently so she's now cancer free."

Coyote Track & Field Coach Bill Hansell isn't surprised when he sees Brittany helping others.

"She leads by example. She'll sit down and talk to the young ones and say 'you might try this' or 'you might try this' and it makes a big difference," he said.

Whether she's helping her teammates, or helping others live healthier lives, Brittany Brusven has paved a path to giving back.