Senior Standout: CMR's Mackenzie George

"She's excelled in everything she's ever done," said CMR tennis coach Anne Bulger.

To be a great tennis player you have to be dialed in. And rarely will you find someone as detail oriented as Mackenzie George.

The three-time all-state honoree has been working on the finer points of her craft since her grandma introduced her to the game.

"She would take my sister and I to the courts to just hit around," Mackenzie remembered.

During her freshman year, Mackenzie won a state doubles title. And as a senior, she's hoping to take home her first ever championship as a singles player.

"Well it's my last shot," she said laughing.

As focused as Mackenzie is between the lines, she's even sharper between the ears.

"I'm going to Columbia University in New York," she said.

The future Ivy-Leaguer is senior class president, the editor of the school newspaper, and has never let her GPA dip below 4.0, all accomplishments she's really proud of.

"That's something where you can literally see four to eight years of hard work really pay off," she said.

Mackenzie plans to study journalism in college. She wants to tell stories that will make a difference to the world. And she leans on her mom, who also writes, for that inspiration.

"She's so good at listening to others and telling their stories so that's what made me fall in love with this craft. You get to meet a lot of people and create change in a positive way."

