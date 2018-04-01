Woman uses two children to shoplift from Walmart

Ginny Meineke of Browning is facing multiple charges after using her two children in an attempt to steal more than 800 dollars in merchandise from the Walmart on Smelter Ave.

Police say the children walked out of the store with the merchandise and when Meineke noticed they didn't get caught, she followed them after a short time and was apprehended.

Upon a search of her vehicle, Police found merchandise from the other Walmart on the east end of town and they suspect the merchandise is also stolen.

They also found used and full syringes containing methamphetamine.

Meineke's charges are still pending. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.