Pascal the Easter Horse - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pascal the Easter Horse

Posted: Updated:

Easter is usually spent surrounded by family, for one woman, her Easter was spent bringing a new life into this world.

He was born at 12:22 this morning hence the name which literally means child of Easter, said Angielynn.

Smokeys Moonshine Pascal was born just minutes into Easter, so a spiritual name was fitting, but there's something else that makes him special. He has a medicine hat, which is a marking that gives him the appearance of a hat.

According to legend, this means he is a horse of superior ability. But this little miracle hasnt come easy.

Ive been sleeping in my truck the past 29 days in a barn, waiting for Grace because she showed signs, said Angielynn.

Mud season had some different ideas for momma horse Grace, and Angielynn had a lot of work to keep her happy.

So for the last 16 days it was sleeping in the truck, swapping out straw every hour to keep her barn dry and keep her pen dry to allow her to have somewhere safe to deliver her baby.

After weeks of waiting hoping for the baby to come, Grace decided Easter was the day, and she pushed him out in just minutes.

There has been four years in the making of this baby so too finally to have it come and be born on Easter is a blessing.

Pascal will grow up and be trained as a therapy horse to help the elderly, sick, and those just looking for help, just like his mother.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman uses two children to shoplift from Walmart

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:01:23 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:03:58 GMT

    Jinny Mineke of Browning is facing multiple charges after using her two children in an attempt to steal more than 800 dollars in merchandise from the Walmart on Smelter Ave. Police say the children walked out of the store with the merchandise and when Mineke noticed they didn't get caught, she followed them after a short time and was apprehended. Upon a search of her vehicle, Police found merchandise from the other Walmart on the east end of town and they suspect the merch...

    Jinny Mineke of Browning is facing multiple charges after using her two children in an attempt to steal more than 800 dollars in merchandise from the Walmart on Smelter Ave. Police say the children walked out of the store with the merchandise and when Mineke noticed they didn't get caught, she followed them after a short time and was apprehended. Upon a search of her vehicle, Police found merchandise from the other Walmart on the east end of town and they suspect the merch...

  • Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:04:48 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:08:45 GMT

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

  • Second witness identified in Great Falls Murder

    Second witness identified in Great Falls Murder

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:08:35 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-03-30 20:43:41 GMT

    Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death. 

    Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death. 

  • Rare juvenile t-rex found in Montana

    Rare juvenile t-rex found in Montana

    Friday, March 30 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:28:48 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:28:48 GMT
    Students from the University of Kansas stumbled onto the remains of what they say is a young t-rex at Hell Creek State Park in Jordan. Ever since paleontologists started digging up fossils, only five young t-rex fossils have ever been found.  Of those five, this young discovery is the most intact. A full set of teeth in the fossil's upper jaw were found, along with fragments of hip, foot, back and skull bones. "Maybe they're pack hunters, maybe they're fed by their pare...
    Students from the University of Kansas stumbled onto the remains of what they say is a young t-rex at Hell Creek State Park in Jordan. Ever since paleontologists started digging up fossils, only five young t-rex fossils have ever been found.  Of those five, this young discovery is the most intact. A full set of teeth in the fossil's upper jaw were found, along with fragments of hip, foot, back and skull bones. "Maybe they're pack hunters, maybe they're fed by their pare...

  • Trujillo reportedly found with weapon inside prison cell

    Trujillo reportedly found with weapon inside prison cell

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:40 PM EST2018-01-09 00:40:54 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:07:12 GMT

    Stacy Trujillo has been found guilty.

    Stacy Trujillo has been found guilty.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The New Frontier: A New Kind of Home

    The New Frontier: A New Kind of Home

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:40:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:46:18 GMT

    While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...

    While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...

  • Local non-profit gets unwanted guns off the streets

    Local non-profit gets unwanted guns off the streets

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:36:34 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:36:34 GMT
    HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets. The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple. "Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization.   The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they re...
    HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets. The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple. "Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization.   The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they re...

  • Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:28:02 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:09:41 GMT

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

  • NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

    NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:25:13 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:25:13 GMT
    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.
    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.