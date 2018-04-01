Pet of the Week: Sugar

This week KFBB is featuring Sugar as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Sugar is a four-year-old, mixed breed dog who is very sweet, loving, and easily can win over your heart.



“Pretty dog, wonderful, totally sweet and very, very gentle, she gets along well with families of all types,” said Tom Hazen.



Families with younger kids should let the walking be done to the parents as she can get pretty excited when on the lead. Sugar can't go to a home with cats but other dogs are a different story.



“Other dogs I think she could do well with other pups but we want to make sure they meet before they go home. She can be a little picky. She isn’t hostile towards other dogs but we want to make sure they're going to be friends and not rivals,” said Hazen.



Sugar has spent countless hours working to become a better pet for her forever home. The center hopes that home to come soon.



“She is a sweet gal she has taken over the hearts of the people who work here. Myself and Katie, the very capable young woman handling her in the footage, we have grown really fond of this dog and want her to find someplace good,” said Hazen.



If you’re interested in adopting sugar you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th avenue north east or you can call the center at 407-727-PETS.