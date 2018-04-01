Fergus Eagles Fly Out to Hot Start; Eyes on State

Softball season is officially underway and the Fergus Golden Eagles got off to a hot start after completely obliterating Glassgow in just five innings on Thursday. After losing their starting catcher to injury... the Eagles have adjusted their plans to find success. Head coach; Mike Mangold says this year is about getting out of divisionals and finally getting a state title, something he believes the squad has the talent to do.



"I feel that we're definitely a threat offensively this year. We have some great hitters and we have a nice lineup to keep us going," said senior catcher, Valerie Kolstad.

"I think they gel as a team. If you're going to have a team sport, you gotta gel as a team first, and I think that they are gelling. We've got some senior leadership, and we do have some young girls. We really have to ask a lot of them to step up this year," said Mangold.