Capital Tennis Relying on Veteran Leadership to Build Young Program

Capital High Tennis returns three 2017 state qualifiers including "Double-A" Girls doubles champions, Fiona and Bridget Powers. Third-year coach, Ryan Swenson says the Bruins graduated 26 seniors over the past two years and being forced to practice inside because of snow has been a challenge. However, a great turnout of 50 kids and solid leadership is still helping to develop the program.

"I've seen the upperclassmen really kind of step up and say 'hey the weather sucks' and 'we're all in this' so it's not different for us than it is for any other team and doing what they can to get ready for the season," said Bruins head coach Ryan Swenson.

"Well we're a relatively young team this year. We had a lot of seniors graduate so a lot of new blood to train," said senior girls doubles player Fiona Powers.

"I think high school tennis really is all about making the best of what you have so with the indoor practices we're just working on conditioning and just getting a lot of basics down and maybe refreshing peoples' memories," said senior girls doubles player Bridget Powers.

This room is really not very big at all so it's really tough to have everybody but it's been nice to have everybody hit a couple balls and kind of see what everybody can do," said boys singles player Alex Hanson.

