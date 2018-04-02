Great Falls Home & Garden Show

It’s time once again for the annual Great Falls Home and Garden Show! This year’s sale will take place Friday, April 6th through Sunday, April 8th, with times running 3:00-8:00pm Friday, 10:00-6:00pm Saturday, and 10:00-4:00pm Sunday.

Admission is $3.00/adults, children are free.

The event will feature everything you need to know for remodeling, home improvement, and home building needs.

There will also be a food pantry drive for children in Great Falls Public Schools. You’re asked to bring a donation of easy to prepare, kid-friendly meals and snacks to the sale. You may even win a prize! Examples include mac and cheese, soup, canned chili, microwave meals, peanut butter crackers, chips, and other non-perishable items.

For more information about this year’s show and the vendors, visit their website.