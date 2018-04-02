Local Business Spotlight: Anderson Glass

Anderson Glass has been run under the same management for 13 years and they pride themselves on being a true local business.

Claiming they have wonderful customers and some of the best employees around.



“Our employees are a joy to be around. Sometimes they are the best thing about any business and I feel like a lot of small businesses feel that way,” said Brian Lindgren.



Being such a small business, the employees and customers are much more than just numbers on checks.



One thing I admire when I come in here is that its small enough to where people are like family,” said Michelle Lindgren.



But just because they're a small business doesn’t mean they don’t have some cool new tech you can try.

For a better experience at picking out doors and windows, there is an electronic screen that shows you just like what your windows will look like if it’s in door at home.

So if you do come in and pick out a door or window, Anderson Glass has plans for your old ones as well.



“Lot of people ask us what are you going to do with our old windows? I say what do you want us to do? People will say bring it to the habitat for humanity or the Restart. Absolutely, we just drop them off and that’s just part of the service we do. No charge, it’s a community thing,” said Brian Lindgren.



This turned into a regular thing, their most recent trip was a total success.



“They couldn’t get them loaded fast enough because they don’t get that kind of really good quality stuff, well they did this time, and we do that quite often.”