Lawsuit filed against PD, City, State and others as plaintiff claims wrongful charge

Diana McClammy of Great Falls has filed a lawsuit against several GFPD officers, the State of Montana, the City of Great Falls, and others, claiming that she was wrongfully charged for deliberate homicide in relation to the death of her boyfriend, Louis Dymon.

Court documents say McClammy called the police to report that she was being physically abused by Dymon in May of 2015

The documents say that officers Tovoson and Halloran responded to the Leland Apartments where the incident occurred.

The plaintiff told both officers that Dymon had been drinking and was acting violently. McClammy claims Dymon was “head-butting” her and hitting her in the back of the neck with a pop bottle.

McClammy claims the officers were dismissive of her accusations on Dymon and reported that she was intoxicated.

She claims there was no evidence of her being intoxicated and subsequent blood alcohol tests taken later measured at 0.00.

She believed the officers to take her word over Dymon’s, who did blow a 0.297 BAC count.

Court documents say the officers cleared the scene, to only be called back an hour later by the Leland Apartment Manager who said McClammy told him she accidentally stabbed Dymon.

Officer Tovoson arrived and arrested McClammy.

Court documents say, she told officers the stabbing was purely out of self-defense.

McClammy was charged with deliberate homicide, but the charge was dismissed in February 2017.