Plentywood cemetery vandalized on Easter Morning

In the early hours of the Easter morning, vandals drove through the Plentywood cemetery by the airport in Plentywood Montana.

The Plentywood County Sheriff's office says an unknown number of vandals drove into the cemetery through the eastern driveway by the airport and took joyrides around the cemetery driving over a majority of the gravestones on the eastern side.



“There still is a layer of snow up there so it's hard to tell how much damage has actually been done. We don’t know if many of the gravestones have been cracked or anything like that but several were ran over,” said Sheridan County Sheriff Heidi Williamson.



If anyone has any information regarding the vandalism of these gravestones the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to please contact them at 406- 765-1200. Or here on their Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sheridancountysheriffmontana/posts/1839224539707424