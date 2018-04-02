Man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year- - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old

GREAT FALLS -

Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.

On March 29th, a woman came to the Great Falls Police Department to report that her ward, only identified in court documents as E.B., had said Counts had touched her vagina and had asked her to touch his penis. E.B. is 6-years-old. She said this had happened on multiple occasions when her non-custodial mother brought her to Counts' house. E.B. would play video games there and her mother would fall asleep. Court documents state when E.B.'s mother woke up, the child would be in Counts' bedroom with him.

Counts was arrested and brought to the Great Falls Police Department and he asked to speak with his mother before he would waive his rights. He then asked officers what the investigation was about and when the officers told him it concerned E.B., he reportedly stated he has a problem and he needs help. He also reportedly told officers "It's true," but claimed it was a one-time thing so he does not need to be put on the sex offender registry.

Court documents state Counts told a detective he had a crush on the child's mother and thinks of E.B. as his daughter, but her mother doesn't have the same feelings for him and the child started reciprocating the feelings towards him. He then requested to speak to his mother, so the detective stepped out of the room so Counts could make his phone call. 

According to the police report, Counts then called his father and told him, "I molested E.B." When the detective returned to the room, Counts' mother called him and he again said, "I molested E.B." When his cellphone was collected, Counts reportedly told the detective he would find a lot of things he just fantasized about on it. 

The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $50,000.

