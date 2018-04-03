18-year-old accused of Incest and paying his victim to keep quie - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

18-year-old accused of Incest and paying his victim to keep quiet

GREAT FALLS -

Neo Michell, 18, is charged with incest after he was allegedly found trying to molest a teenage girl who is related to him.

On April 1st, officers were dispatched concerning a sex offense allegation. When the officer arrived, he was told Michell was molesting a 14-year-old girl. The victim's mother told officers Michell had been caught rubbing his penis on the victim's feet and that a similar incident had happened a month earlier. The victim explained to officers at one point Michell had tried to put his penis in her mouth. 

When officers interviewed Michell, he reportedly made statements to the effect of it "was my fault" and "it was not what she wanted." Court documents state he also told officers, "I asked her if she wanted to stop, she said yes, and I didn't stop."

The mother of the victim reportedly told officers that today, she was told by her youngest daughter that Michell was "doing bad things to her sister again." The victim's mother says she immediately went into her daughter's room where she saw Michell in a kneeling/sitting position with his penis in his hand and the victim was on her side with a blanket covering her body from the thighs up. The mother says Michell was masturbating and she immediately separated the two of them, admitting she struck Michell in the face a few times while she was separating them.

Officers interviewed a person, only identified in court documents as TSM, who stated she was unaware of Michell's behavior but recalled an incident where Michell had attempted to lure her son to his penis with a sucker. TSM stated her son was 5-years-old and that Michell was 12-years-old at the time.

According to charging documents, the victims stated over the past 3 months Michell has performed sexual acts upon her approximately 100 times. She also says at one point Michell paid her $50 to keep quiet about the sexual advances. 

The State has requested his bond in the amount of $50,000.

