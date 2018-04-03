18-year-old accused of molesting young girl and paying her to keep quiet

Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
Ginny Meineke, of Browning, is facing multiple charges after using her two children in an attempt to steal more than $800 in merchandise from the Walmart on Smelter Ave.
On April 1st, officers were dispatched concerning a sex offense allegation. When the officer arrived, he was told, 18 year old Neo Michell was molesting a 14-year-old girl.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...
