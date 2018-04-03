SWX Content Coordinator, Montana

Using the resources and commitment developed and honed in Central and Eastern Washington, SWX is now operating throughout the state of Montana. And we need the key person to help us in the Treasure State. The Content Coordinator will oversee sports content for all SWX platforms across Montana. He or she will work alongside our team that is already in place to help organize, produce, and distribute high quality sports content at all SWX Montana operations. The individual will report directly to the Station Manager of SWX. Qualified candidates please send a cover letter, resume, and list of references to: John Fritz, SWX Station Manager, john.fritz@khq.com

Responsibilities The Content Coordinator’s specific job responsibilities will include, but not be limited to, the following:

Oversee and coordinates content for SWX statewide

Produces nightly 30-minute show on SWX covering Montana sports

Holds daily sports editorial meetings statewide

Works closely with statewide news coordinator

Coordinates statewide social media plan for SWX

Basic Qualifications

Strong spoken word content background

Has to know and love the Montana sports landscape

Experience working with sports anchors and reporters

Excellent communication skills

Proficient with social media platforms

Preferred Qualifications

A minimum of Two (2) years experience in a sports field

Understanding of the typical sports fan

Experience using various social media platforms

Experience planning and managing long-term projects

College degree in a related field or equivalent

Company Overview

At SWX, we’re building a local sports dynasty. We are committed to providing the most comprehensive local sports coverage in all of our markets. Featuring state-of-the-art technology, SWX is at the forefront of live productions and local sports coverage reaching from Central Washington to the Eastern edge of Montana. SWX is an equal opportunity employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity. Our goal is to create an inclusive workplace for all.