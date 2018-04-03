SWX Content Coordinator, Montana - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

SWX Content Coordinator, Montana

Using the resources and commitment developed and honed in Central and Eastern Washington, SWX is now operating throughout the state of Montana. And we need the key person to help us in the Treasure State.  The Content Coordinator will oversee sports content for all SWX platforms across Montana.  He or she will work alongside our team that is already in place to help organize, produce, and distribute high quality sports content at all SWX Montana operations.  The individual will report directly to the Station Manager of SWXQualified candidates please send a cover letter, resume, and list of references to:  John Fritz, SWX Station Manager, john.fritz@khq.com      

Responsibilities The Content Coordinator’s specific job responsibilities will include, but not be limited to, the following:

  • Oversee and coordinates content for SWX statewide
  • Produces nightly 30-minute show on SWX covering Montana sports
  • Holds daily sports editorial meetings statewide
  • Works closely with statewide news coordinator
  • Coordinates statewide social media plan for SWX

Basic Qualifications

  • Strong spoken word content background
  • Has to know and love the Montana sports landscape
  • Experience working with sports anchors and reporters
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Proficient with social media platforms 

Preferred Qualifications

  • A minimum of Two (2) years experience in a sports field
  • Understanding of the typical sports fan
  • Experience using various social media platforms
  • Experience planning and managing long-term projects
  • College degree in a related field or equivalent

Company Overview 

At SWX, we’re building a local sports dynasty. We are committed to providing the most comprehensive local sports coverage in all of our markets.  Featuring state-of-the-art technology, SWX is at the forefront of live productions and local sports coverage reaching from Central Washington to the Eastern edge of Montana.  SWX is an equal opportunity employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity. Our goal is to create an inclusive workplace for all.

