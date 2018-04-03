Lincoln reflects 22 years after "Unabomber" arrest

Looking back to the first week of April in 1996, when Montana was the focus of national headlines.
On this day 22 years ago, Ted Kaczynski was found in his cabin in Lincoln. The now-known Unabomber spent decades sending explosive packages through the mail, injuring 23 people and killing three.
We spoke with some residents in Lincoln who knew Ted... they say at the time, they were shocked to find out he was the person responsible.
But now, President of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Laurie Richards, says she is fed up with being known as the place where the Unabomber lived.
"We kinda want to forget about it, we want to move past this, we want to concentrate on the great things we have to offer, like our sculpture park, or our river park, or our great Fourth of July fireworks."
Movie productions, documentaries, and books continue to come out highlighting Lincoln as the home of the Unabomber. Of the most recent production, residents say they're just happy it's actually being shot in Lincoln to be as realistic as possible.
Kaczynski now sits in a super maximum federal prison in Florence, Colorado.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
Ginny Meineke, of Browning, is facing multiple charges after using her two children in an attempt to steal more than $800 in merchandise from the Walmart on Smelter Ave.
On April 1st, officers were dispatched concerning a sex offense allegation. When the officer arrived, he was told, 18 year old Neo Michell was molesting a 14-year-old girl.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...
