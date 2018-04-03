Man who allegedly sexually abused GF child is in custody

On the evening of March 19, 2018 police in Roseville, California arrested Joseph Eugene Garcia, age 37, at his home in the 1700 block of Blackbird Street.

The officers arrested Garcia at the request of our agency based on a warrant charging him with four felony crimes related to the sexual abuse of children. It is alleged Garcia “groomed” and abused his victim(s) over a long period of time. Garcia is in police custody and is expected to return to Montana soon.



Garcia, who also goes by “BJ,” has lived in Roseville, California, at the residence on Blackbird Street, since August of 2017. Based on GFPD investigation, Roseville detectives also executed a search warrant on Garcia’s house and seized potential items of evidence.

Court documents said a child from Great Falls was sexually abused for nearly 5 years. The Great Falls Police Department said due to the nature of Garcia's crime, there may be more victims in cities like Billings, Bozeman, Cutbank and the Fort Belnap Reservation.



Anyone with information about Garcia, or his contact with children, is asked to contact Detective Cunningham at 406.455.8561 or kcunningham@greatfallsmt.net