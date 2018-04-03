Man who allegedly sexually abused GF child is in custody

Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
Chief Meteorologist Ted King Came to Big Sky Country in April of 2013 and is happy to keep you up to date with the ever changing weather in Montana.
Before she moved to Big Sky Country, Taylor worked as an investigative reporter at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
Looking back to the first week of April in 1996, when Montana was the focus of national headlines. On this day 22 years ago, Ted Kaczynski was found in his cabin in Lincoln. The now-known Unabomber spent decades sending explosive packages through the mail, injuring 23 people and killing three. We spoke with some residents in Lincoln who knew Ted... they say at the time, they were shocked to find out he was the person responsible. But now, President of the Lincoln Chambe...
While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...
