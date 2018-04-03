Sheriff Edwards' certifications stripped from him

A haunted past still looms for Sheriff Bob Edwards as members of the peace officers standard and training committee, also known as POST, made a decision on what they would do in terms of revoking his certifications.

According to the executive director of POST, Perry Johnson, Sheriff Edward's basic, intermediate, advanced and coroner's certificates will be stripped from him.

Once it's signed by the director, it will be presented to Sheriff Edwards but Sheriff Edwards says he will appeal and fight to the end.



In an interview,w Sheriff Edwards said, "I don't feel that they are being far with there sanction now im not saying I don't need to be sanctioned but I feel its a little harsh." He also added that he plans on appealing the committees decision.

We asked him how this will effect his campaign and he said regardless of this decision, he will not be dropping out of the race.

