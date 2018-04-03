Downward dog and droughts combines beer and yoga

One brewery in Helena has found a way to burn off a few calories while you're still sipping.

Ten Mile Creek Brewery hosts their Downward Dogs and Droughts every Sunday.



Local yoga instructors get to test their student's balance, as participants get a complementary beer with their lesson.



The breweries owners say it’s a great way for beginners at yoga and those new to the craft brew scene to test drive both under one roof.

"We get to see some people who maybe wouldn't come into the taproom doing yoga. And then vice versa. Some people that wouldn't be doing yoga coming into the taproom, because you do get a beer with it,” said Ethan Kohoutek, Owner of Ten Mile Creek Brewery.



The class costs $10 bucks, but two of those will go to a local non-profit.

Ten Mile rotates the charity of choice and the yoga instructor, so there's something new every Sunday.