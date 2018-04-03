14th Annual Fur Ball with Maclean Animal Adoption Center

Help support one of Great Falls' local animal shelters at the 14th Annual Fur Ball, hosted by the Maclean Animal Adoption Center.

The Ball takes place on Saturday, April 21st at 6:00pm at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. Cost is $75/person or $560 for a table of 8.

According to their website, the event will feature "a... cocktail party, elegant sit-down dinner, live music by the Rob Kohler band, silent and live auctions, “card blitz,” end of evening prizes and the presentation of the “Purple Paw Award,” given to an animal that exemplifies the bond between animals and humans or has performed an act of heroism."

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website or call 406-727-7387.