Teacher strikes in Montana?

Some close to the education world in Montana think that momentum from recent teacher strikes across the U.S. could propel educators in the treasure state to take a similar stance.

However, Montana differs from protesting states like Kentucky and Oklahoma in two major ways.

Number one, our legislature is not in session and will not be until January of 2019. Therefore, it wouldn't be productive to march on the capitol lawn at this time.



Number two, Montana doesn't have a statewide salary schedule, which means if teachers would need to take most funding issues up with their respective districts.



However, there's still a possibility for protests.



"If we have revenue situations where our members are feeling like they're last in line, that their concerns aren't being address, for sure you could see some type of protest or demonstration activity,” said Erik Burke, Executive Director for MEA-MFT.

Montana ranks 29th in teacher pay according to the National Education Association.



However, unlike teachers currently protesting, Montana educators have seen small, but steady pay increases over the last decade.

