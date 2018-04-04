Teacher strikes in Montana?

A man reported missing in the Mission Valley has been found dead.
Shelby's Brittany Brusven helped rid parks in her hometown of tobacco while also raising money to help a Coyote fan fight cancer
On the evening of March 19, 2018 police in Roseville, California arrested Joseph Eugene Garcia, age 37, at his home in the 1700 block of Blackbird Street. The officers arrested Garcia at the request of our agency based on a warrant charging him with four felony crimes related to the sexual abuse of children. It is alleged Garcia “groomed” and abused his victim(s) over a long period of time. Garcia is in police custody and is expected to return to Montana soon.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
A haunted past still looms for Sheriff Bob Edwards as members of the peace officers standard and training committee, also known as POST, made a decision on what they would do in terms of revoking his certifications. According to the executive director of POST, Perry Johnson, Sheriff Edward's basic, intermediate, advanced and coroner's certificates will be stripped from him. Once it's signed by the director, it will be presented to Sheriff Edwards but Sheriff Edwards says he wil...
Looking back to the first week of April in 1996, when Montana was the focus of national headlines. On this day 22 years ago, Ted Kaczynski was found in his cabin in Lincoln. The now-known Unabomber spent decades sending explosive packages through the mail, injuring 23 people and killing three. We spoke with some residents in Lincoln who knew Ted... they say at the time, they were shocked to find out he was the person responsible. But now, President of the Lincoln Chambe...
While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...
