First school-based health clinic opens in Cascade county - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

First school-based health clinic opens in Cascade county

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

A new school-based health clinic too in its first patients on Wednesday. A partnership between the Great Falls Community Health Care Center and the Great Falls Public School will offer medical services to any GFPS student, staff member, and their immediate families.

A doctor and a registered nurse will be staffing the clinic to provide well-child checks, physicals, sports physicals and well-women exams but the clinic is not limited to just that they will also treat acute conditions like sore throats, pinkeye, and minor cuts.

Patients are charged based on the type of service but the principal\ of Paris Gibson said that regardless of financial short comings, no child will be refused services. Drew Uecker said, "no one will be turned away because they can't afford it that's the bottom line insurances will be billed, Medicaid will be billed sliding fees will be taken care of, by having this here is will eliminate a lot cost that that don't need to be born."

 The facility was funded by a federal grant, U.S. Department of Health and Human Service. The City Health Care Center funded the equipment, medical supplies, computers and staff.

While this is the first of its kind in Cascade county the GFPS and the City Health Care Center hope to add additional clinics at Giant Springs Elementary and the new Longfellow schools once construction is complete.

Students and staff can walk-in or make an appointment by calling 406-454-6793

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man reported missing in the Mission Valley found dead

    Man reported missing in the Mission Valley found dead

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:58:49 GMT

    A man reported missing in the Mission Valley has been found dead. 

    A man reported missing in the Mission Valley has been found dead. 

  • Student Athlete of the Week: Shelby's Brittany Brusven

    Student Athlete of the Week: Shelby's Brittany Brusven

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:35:19 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:41:37 GMT

    Shelby's Brittany Brusven helped rid parks in her hometown of tobacco while also raising money to help a Coyote fan fight cancer

    Shelby's Brittany Brusven helped rid parks in her hometown of tobacco while also raising money to help a Coyote fan fight cancer

  • Man who allegedly sexually abused GF child is in custody

    Man who allegedly sexually abused GF child is in custody

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:25:39 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:56:57 GMT

    On the evening of March 19, 2018 police in Roseville, California arrested Joseph Eugene Garcia, age 37, at his home in the 1700 block of Blackbird Street. The officers arrested Garcia at the request of our agency based on a warrant charging him with four felony crimes related to the sexual abuse of children. It is alleged Garcia “groomed” and abused his victim(s) over a long period of time. Garcia is in police custody and is expected to return to Montana soon.

    On the evening of March 19, 2018 police in Roseville, California arrested Joseph Eugene Garcia, age 37, at his home in the 1700 block of Blackbird Street. The officers arrested Garcia at the request of our agency based on a warrant charging him with four felony crimes related to the sexual abuse of children. It is alleged Garcia “groomed” and abused his victim(s) over a long period of time. Garcia is in police custody and is expected to return to Montana soon.

  • Man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old

    Man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:33:11 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:35:07 GMT

    Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl. 

    Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl. 

  • Sheriff Edwards' certifications stripped from him

    Sheriff Edwards' certifications stripped from him

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:38:20 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:48:21 GMT

    A haunted past still looms for Sheriff Bob Edwards as members of the peace officers standard and training committee, also known as POST, made a decision on what they would do in terms of revoking his certifications. According to the executive director of POST, Perry Johnson, Sheriff Edward's basic, intermediate, advanced and coroner's certificates will be stripped from him.  Once it's signed by the director, it will be presented to Sheriff Edwards but Sheriff Edwards says he wil...

    A haunted past still looms for Sheriff Bob Edwards as members of the peace officers standard and training committee, also known as POST, made a decision on what they would do in terms of revoking his certifications. According to the executive director of POST, Perry Johnson, Sheriff Edward's basic, intermediate, advanced and coroner's certificates will be stripped from him.  Once it's signed by the director, it will be presented to Sheriff Edwards but Sheriff Edwards says he wil...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Lincoln reflects 22 years after "Unabomber" arrest

    Lincoln reflects 22 years after "Unabomber" arrest

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:29:57 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:36:56 GMT

    Looking back to the first week of April in 1996, when Montana was the focus of national headlines. On this day 22 years ago, Ted Kaczynski was found in his cabin in Lincoln. The now-known Unabomber spent decades sending explosive packages through the mail, injuring 23 people and killing three.  We spoke with some residents in Lincoln who knew Ted... they say at the time, they were shocked to find out he was the person responsible.  But now, President of the Lincoln Chambe...

    Looking back to the first week of April in 1996, when Montana was the focus of national headlines. On this day 22 years ago, Ted Kaczynski was found in his cabin in Lincoln. The now-known Unabomber spent decades sending explosive packages through the mail, injuring 23 people and killing three.  We spoke with some residents in Lincoln who knew Ted... they say at the time, they were shocked to find out he was the person responsible.  But now, President of the Lincoln Chambe...

  • Man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old

    Man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:33:11 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:35:07 GMT

    Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl. 

    Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl. 

  • The New Frontier: A New Kind of Home

    The New Frontier: A New Kind of Home

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:40:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:46:18 GMT

    While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...

    While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...

  • Local non-profit gets unwanted guns off the streets

    Local non-profit gets unwanted guns off the streets

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:36:34 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:36:34 GMT
    HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets. The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple. "Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization.   The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they re...
    HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets. The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple. "Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization.   The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they re...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.