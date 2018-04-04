First school-based health clinic opens in Cascade county

A new school-based health clinic too in its first patients on Wednesday. A partnership between the Great Falls Community Health Care Center and the Great Falls Public School will offer medical services to any GFPS student, staff member, and their immediate families.

A doctor and a registered nurse will be staffing the clinic to provide well-child checks, physicals, sports physicals and well-women exams but the clinic is not limited to just that they will also treat acute conditions like sore throats, pinkeye, and minor cuts.

Patients are charged based on the type of service but the principal\ of Paris Gibson said that regardless of financial short comings, no child will be refused services. Drew Uecker said, "no one will be turned away because they can't afford it that's the bottom line insurances will be billed, Medicaid will be billed sliding fees will be taken care of, by having this here is will eliminate a lot cost that that don't need to be born."

The facility was funded by a federal grant, U.S. Department of Health and Human Service. The City Health Care Center funded the equipment, medical supplies, computers and staff.

While this is the first of its kind in Cascade county the GFPS and the City Health Care Center hope to add additional clinics at Giant Springs Elementary and the new Longfellow schools once construction is complete.

Students and staff can walk-in or make an appointment by calling 406-454-6793