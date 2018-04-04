New boots hitting the streets of Great Falls

Fresh boots are ready to hit the streets of Great Falls. Lance Souza, Lindy Whiting, and Kevin Lake have sworn in Wednesday morning as the police departments newest officers who combined come with almost 2 decades of law enforcement experience.

Kevin Lake is no stranger to law enforcement before today he spent 11 years in the Cascade County Sheriff's Reserve program.

He said although those 11 years were special, now was the perfect time to make this transition

Lake said, "I've held off and now my children are old enough that they were pretty much on their own and I can pursue what I want to do."

To show his passion to serve his community, Lake took an uncommon route to become a full-time officer by paying his own way through the academy. He said it gives you a leg up in the hiring process so the agency doesn't have to worry about you failing out of the academy, or also spending the money on a person in the academy and not have it work out.



Lake might be one of the oldest recruits to come through at 49. He served 21 years in the military between the Air Force, Army National Guard, and the Air National Guard. He says all of those years prepped him for this very moment.

He added becoming a police officer stems from a passion and the love to protect his community and for anyone looking to follow in his footsteps he said, "stay out of trouble and work hard that the biggest thing."