13th Annual Trail Mixer Fundraiser for Lewis & Clark Foundation

The Lewis & Clark Foundation is holding the 13th annual "Trail Mixer" Fundraiser Event on Tuesday, April 17th. Doors at the Mansfield Convention Center open at 5:00pm that night.

The night will feature a wonderful dinner, live music, and several live and silent auction trip packages. Tickets are $50 per person, or $500 for a table of 8. Those interested can purchase tickets in advance at Kaufman's Menswear, or the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Portage Cache Store.

For more information about the event or the auction items, visit the Foundation's website.