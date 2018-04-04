13th Annual Trail Mixer Fundraiser for Lewis & Clark Foundation - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

13th Annual Trail Mixer Fundraiser for Lewis & Clark Foundation

Posted: Updated:

The Lewis & Clark Foundation is holding the 13th annual "Trail Mixer" Fundraiser Event on Tuesday, April 17th. Doors at the Mansfield Convention Center open at 5:00pm that night. 

The night will feature a wonderful dinner, live music, and several live and silent auction trip packages. Tickets are $50 per person, or $500 for a table of 8. Those interested can purchase tickets in advance at Kaufman's Menswear, or the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Portage Cache Store. 

For more information about the event or the auction items, visit the Foundation's website

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man reported missing in the Mission Valley found dead

    Man reported missing in the Mission Valley found dead

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:58:49 GMT

    A man reported missing in the Mission Valley has been found dead. 

    A man reported missing in the Mission Valley has been found dead. 

  • Student Athlete of the Week: Shelby's Brittany Brusven

    Student Athlete of the Week: Shelby's Brittany Brusven

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:35:19 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:41:37 GMT

    Shelby's Brittany Brusven helped rid parks in her hometown of tobacco while also raising money to help a Coyote fan fight cancer

    Shelby's Brittany Brusven helped rid parks in her hometown of tobacco while also raising money to help a Coyote fan fight cancer

  • Man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old

    Man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:33:11 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:35:07 GMT

    Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl. 

    Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl. 

  • Man who allegedly sexually abused GF child is in custody

    Man who allegedly sexually abused GF child is in custody

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:25:39 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:56:57 GMT

    On the evening of March 19, 2018 police in Roseville, California arrested Joseph Eugene Garcia, age 37, at his home in the 1700 block of Blackbird Street. The officers arrested Garcia at the request of our agency based on a warrant charging him with four felony crimes related to the sexual abuse of children. It is alleged Garcia “groomed” and abused his victim(s) over a long period of time. Garcia is in police custody and is expected to return to Montana soon.

    On the evening of March 19, 2018 police in Roseville, California arrested Joseph Eugene Garcia, age 37, at his home in the 1700 block of Blackbird Street. The officers arrested Garcia at the request of our agency based on a warrant charging him with four felony crimes related to the sexual abuse of children. It is alleged Garcia “groomed” and abused his victim(s) over a long period of time. Garcia is in police custody and is expected to return to Montana soon.

  • Body donation helps lower funeral expenses while supporting state medical programs

    Body donation helps lower funeral expenses while supporting state medical programs

    Monday, April 2 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-02 22:51:55 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:54:43 GMT

    You've probably heard about donating your body to science, but have you really looked into the benefits? In Montana, those who donate their bodies can help advance medical training, while cutting the costs of their own funeral.

    You've probably heard about donating your body to science, but have you really looked into the benefits? In Montana, those who donate their bodies can help advance medical training, while cutting the costs of their own funeral.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Lincoln reflects 22 years after "Unabomber" arrest

    Lincoln reflects 22 years after "Unabomber" arrest

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:29:57 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:36:56 GMT

    Looking back to the first week of April in 1996, when Montana was the focus of national headlines. On this day 22 years ago, Ted Kaczynski was found in his cabin in Lincoln. The now-known Unabomber spent decades sending explosive packages through the mail, injuring 23 people and killing three.  We spoke with some residents in Lincoln who knew Ted... they say at the time, they were shocked to find out he was the person responsible.  But now, President of the Lincoln Chambe...

    Looking back to the first week of April in 1996, when Montana was the focus of national headlines. On this day 22 years ago, Ted Kaczynski was found in his cabin in Lincoln. The now-known Unabomber spent decades sending explosive packages through the mail, injuring 23 people and killing three.  We spoke with some residents in Lincoln who knew Ted... they say at the time, they were shocked to find out he was the person responsible.  But now, President of the Lincoln Chambe...

  • Man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old

    Man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:33:11 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:35:07 GMT

    Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl. 

    Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl. 

  • The New Frontier: A New Kind of Home

    The New Frontier: A New Kind of Home

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:40:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:46:18 GMT

    While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...

    While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...

  • Local non-profit gets unwanted guns off the streets

    Local non-profit gets unwanted guns off the streets

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:36:34 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:36:34 GMT
    HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets. The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple. "Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization.   The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they re...
    HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets. The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple. "Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization.   The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they re...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.