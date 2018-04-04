Providence Lacrosse Brothers Using International Experience to Improve Collegiate Game

Josh and Jeremy Smith have been playing lacrosse for nearly a decade and when Providence's season ended last year the brothers had no intention on putting down their sticks. So a teammate put them in touch with the president of the Turkish National Team.

"We sent him some videos of us playing and he's like 'we definitely want you to play,'" Josh remembered.

Once they proved they were of Turkish heritage they began their international journey.

Josh remembered "the only struggle was not being able to speak Turkish fully."

And there was one more difficulty.

"Me and (Jeremy) have never played indoor before," Josh said.

At the University of Providence the brothers play field lacrosse. But at the national tournament, they were forced to play the box game, which gave them a new set of skills. For Josh:

"He's much better in tight space," said Argos head coach Fred Boekel.

And when it comes to Jeremy, he learned:

"It's all angles. He learned a little bit better where he needs to position himself in goal from those angles," Boekel stated.

But the brothers say the most rewarding part of the experience was exposing people in different countries to the game they grew up loving.

"(The other countries are) starting to have youth programs over there and starting to grow over there and it's amazing to see that," Jeremy said.

And because of the Smiths the thought of international play is starting to grow with the other Argos.

"Some of the other (players) are kind of looking at their heritage 'okay I'm Swedish, maybe there's something there for me.' I think it has the guys looking at other opportunities," he said.